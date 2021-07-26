A density transfer allowed at a Kelowna housing site will see the city gain 246 acres of parkland.
Council unanimously agreed Monday to let GGroup build more single-family homes than originally planned at McKinley Beach in the North Glenmore area.
But the total unit council will remain at 1,300 homes. And, as an incentive to approve the density transfer, the company will donate 246 acres, much of it previously planned for use as a now-abandoned golf course, to the city.
"It's spectacular land and I am really pleased that it will be protected in the long-term," said Coun. Gail Given, who said the new parkland had high value for its views and environmental sensitivity. "This is actually a win on many fronts."
"To get this amount of land as a park in this day and age is wonderful," said Coun. Charlie Hodge.
"I was just blown away to see the number of acres that we and our citizens are going to receive," said Coun. Maxine De Hart.
At going market rates, the donated parkland is worth $11 million, council heard. The new park will be the third largest city-owned park, after Knox Mountain and Dllworth.
The decade-old master plan for McKinley Beach, between Glenmore Drive and Okanagan Lake north of the city dump, set a limit of 1,300 homes and 271,000 square metres of built space.
So far, 485 homes have been constructed, leaving 815 remaining. Single-family homes are more popular than townhomes and condos, however, and the developer needed to revise the master plan to build the kind of homes people are demanding to permit construction on an additional 350 acres of land.
Mayor Colin Basan acknowledged the city's decision to allow more single-family homes than previously planned at its northern boundary could be seen by some as a form of urban sprawl. But he noted that the town of Lake Country is allowing higher density development just on its side of the municipal border.