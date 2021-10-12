Trustees with the Central Okanagan school district are to consider a vaccine mandate for teachers and other employees on Wednesday.
Most of the correspondence received by the district between Sept. 24 and Oct. 8 relates to in-school mandatory mask wearing or the prospect of teachers and other staff being required to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot.
About two dozen of the 31 emails and letters received by the board in this two-week period refers to either masks, vaccinations, or other COVID-19 pandemic issues, according to a summary of recent correspondence.
Premier John Horgan says individual school boards will make the decision on whether teachers and other district employees will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot to be allowed to continue working.
Board chairperson Moyra Baxter said in an interview last week she favoured a vaccine mandate for teachers and other staff, but she didn't know how the other five trustees would approach the issue.
At a meeting on Sept. 3, two trustees — Lee-Anne Tiede and Amy Geistlinger — voted against a resolution that said Central Okanagan Public Schools encouraged everyone who was eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The 5-2 vote among trustees — with Baxter and trustees Norah Bowman, Wayne Broughton, Chantelle Desrosiers and Julia Fraser in favour — was subsequently taken as authorization for the school district to permit use of school properties for ongoing COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
After indicating for months that it would not oppose a vaccine mandate for teachers, the B.C. Teachers Federation last week took a stronger stand on the issue, coming out in favour of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.
"This is about keeping everyone safe: you, your family, your co-workers, and your students. We all need to do everything we can to protect each other. Please get vaccinated," BCTF president Terri Mooring wrote in a letter to teachers.
"If you are not vaccinated and do not have a legitimate exemption, you should start planning now to get the vaccine. It could potentially affect your pay, your benefits, and even your pension."