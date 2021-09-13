A pro-vaccine supporter was greatly outnumbered by anti-vaxxers but he gave as good as he got Monday while standing on a downtown Kelowna streetcorner.
"You're a disgrace! You should be fired!" the man erupted at a woman with two young children who'd looked over his pro-vaccine signs, politely said she disagreed with their message, and claimed to be a nurse.
"You're a waste of skin!" an anti-vaxxer then yelled at the vaccine supporter, who held a sign reading 'Darwin Please Hurry', going on to further insult him all while making a video of his own profane tirade.
About 100 people gathered on two sides of the corner of Doyle Avenue and Ellis Street, a fraction of the big anti-vax crowd that assembled two weeks ago outside Kelowna General Hospital.
The crowd was similar in size and messaging to the Saturday protests that take place in downtown Kelowna.
At 2:15 p.m., five RCMP members were standing inside the IH building lobby, while a handful of what appeared to be Interior Health employees looked on beside them.
Those in the crowd made no apparent attempt to enter the building, and business at a Pharmasave at the corner carried on as usual.
Traffic was unimpeded, and there was the occasional horn blast offered in support, such as on blasted by the operator of Kelowna Regional Transit bus 6012 who also waved at protestors as he drove his vehicle north through the intersection at 2:19 p.m.
Signs carried aloft had messages such as Truth+Freedom, No Government Mandate, and Honk While It's Still Free.
There were police on all four corners around the protest and officers occasionally walked through the crowd, without apparent incident. One protestor asked an RCMP officer if there were any efforts underway to arrest provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
The officer was masked, but it sounded like he was smiling when he responded good-naturedly, "I don't know about that."
An anti-vaxxer started yelling ugly profanities at a reporter from an online news site, who simply responded by cupping his ear and saying, 'I can't hearrrrrr you.'