The Ukrainian flag will get an unprecedented position of prominence at Kelowna city council chambers on Monday.
In a gesture of support for the embattled country, the blue-and-yellow flag will be displayed on the wall of council chambers, along with the Canadian flag, B.C. flag, and civic flag.
"This is the first time a national flag other than Canada’s has been on display at a council meeting," city spokesman Tom Wilson said Friday.
Mayor Colin Basran will comment on the situation at the beginning of Monday's 1:30 p.m. meeting and have his picture taken with local members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community.
Meanwhile, the town of Peachland has become the latest Okanagan municipality to show its support for the embattled people of Ukraine.
Two large trees along the waterfront in Heritage Park have been illuminated in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukraine flag.
"The mayor (Cindy Fortin) did a quick poll of her councillors to see if this was something they wanted to do, and the answer was yes," acting town manager Joe Creron said Friday.
George Cain, a town worker whose duties include putting up Christmas lights, had originally suggested the display in support of Ukraine. "I've seen other things like this around the world, and just thought we could do something too in Peachland," Cain said.
The City of Vernon raised the Ukraine flag above City Hall at a ceremony on Wednesday.
"These are unimaginable, unnecessary, and heartbreaking circumstances," Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said in a release.
"To our Ukrainian-Canadian neighbors and friends, and all Ukrainians around the world, we cannot fully imagine the concern or grief you may be feeling as news of this invasion continues to progress," he said.
"May those of Ukrainian heritage know that you are not alone," Cumming said.
Rallies in support of Ukraine will take place Sunday in Kelowna at 2 p.m. at the Harvey Avenue pedestrian overpass at the Parkinson rec centre.
A rally will also take place in Penticton on Saturday at noon at the corner of Warren Avenue and Main Street.
In Vancouver, the roof of the Bloedel Conservatory, the highest point in the city, was illuminated in the colors of blue and white this week. The translucent roof of BC Place Stadium has been similarly illuminated.