In each case, the person has been directly linked to international travel, Henry said. The cases have been asymptomatic or mild, she said, and none of those with the Omicron variant required hospitalization.
“We have a number of others that are suspect and pending that are likely to turn out to be this new variant as well,” Henry said. “And I think that is not a surprise. As we’ve said, once we start to look for it, it is likely that we’re going to find it. We know this virus travels quickly.”
Three of the people who tested positive for the Omicron variant were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Henry said, and two were unvaccinated. Their ages were between 18 and 60, she said.
Meanwhile, 505,000 third doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have now been administered in B.C., Health Minister Adrian Dix.
“The campaign, I think, has been extremely successful so far,” he said of the booster program, citing what he said was its effect, along with the vaccine mandate for health care employees, in reducing COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living complexes.
Over half of all British Columbians aged 70 and older have now received the booster shot, Dix said.