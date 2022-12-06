Remember November 26th?
That was the last time the temperature rose above zero in Kelowna and the freeze is already forecast to extend nearly to Christmas Day.
According to The Weather Network's 14-day prognosis, temperatures will not rise above zero through to Dec. 20. The closest it will come will be on Thursday, when the air temperature is supposed to reach minus 1 C.
But recent days have been even colder than the official forecast due to the wind chill. Although the afternoon high on Tuesday was minus 4 C, with the wind chill it felt more like minus 10 C, Environment Canada says.
Normals for early December are highs of minus 1 C and lows of minus 8 C.
It may be cold comfort, but on Tuesday it was minus 21 C in Calgary, minus 24 C in Edmonton, and minus 28 C in Regina.