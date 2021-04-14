The days of regular boil-water advisories are over for some Peachland residents, but others will have to wait for next month.
Peachland’s new water treatment plant located at the current Peachland Creek water intake site in the hills off of Princeton Avenue quietly came online the last week in March.
Users of the Peachland Creek Water System have been connected to the new water treatment plant; however, those on the Trepanier Creek Water System have not, as a water main upgrade connecting the Peachland Creek System to the Trepanier Creek System is still underway.
The pipeline was initially intended to have been completed sooner, said Shawn Grundy, director of operations for the District of Peachland.
With the new main in place, Peachland will be able to make the connection so everything will be fed off the filtered Peachland Creek system.
All water for Peachland will originate from Peachland Lake, come down Peachland Creek to the Peachland Creek Water Treatment Plant and then out into the distribution system which will eventually feed the entire municipality.
“It’s looking like probably late May before that’s actually going to be complete and we’re able to do that final connection,” said Grundy.
The new plant has a filtration component, eliminating water cloudiness, and will disinfect water using both chlorine and ultra-violet which will eliminate regular annual boil water advisories.
“As it sits right now, we don’t have any kind of spine connection that’s able to connect the Peachland Creek and Trepanier Creek system,” said Grundy.
Until the Trepanier Creek System is hooked into the new water treatment plant, water will be treated the same way it always has – settling, coarse screening and chlorine for disinfection.
Peachland recently issued a water quality advisory for properties not being serviced by the new water treatment plant, which included properties that use Trepanier Bench, Huston Road, Cousins Road or Mackinnon Road to reach their homes.
While the associated health risks are minimal, Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.
The new water treatment plant will also provide clean drinking water for future growth areas of Peachland including Ponderosa-Pincushion and New Monaco
The need for a new water treatment plant to provide year-round clean drinking water for Peachland was identified in 2007 and construction began in January 2019.
According to Lyle Smith, director of finance for Peachland, the project cost
just over $24 million and was funded through $7.97 million in reserves, $9.01 million in debt funding, $7.14 million in grant money, including $105,000 in COVID funding.