If the busiest criminals in Kelowna were all rounded up, they wouldn’t even fill the theatre inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
There are about 250 prolific offenders in the city, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance told council on Monday. The Mary Irwin Theatre at the RCA has 326 seats.
But while the number of prolific offenders is small measured against the city’s population of 145,000, they are responsible for a greatly disproportionate amount of crime in Kelowna, Triance said.
“Eighty percent of the crime in our community is committed by 20 percent of the repeat or prolific offenders,” she said. That is especially true for property crimes such business break-ins, shoplifting, bike theft and fraud, all of which have increased this year in Kelowna, she said.
When police arrest prolific offenders and the Crown lays charges, the offender may spend little or no time in jail before being released.
“Currently, offenders are being released into our community after repeatedly committing crimes without adequate treatment plans, housing, or accountability, or consequences for their actions,” Triance said.
She acknowledged many prolific offenders suffer from drug addictions and/or mental health disorders, but she said those realities don’t lessen the severity of the crimes they commit.
“Being compassionate and concerned about mental health and substance abuse doesn’t mean we have to accept repeat criminal behaviour,” she said.
“We have a full-time job monitoring and prioritizing those who are most active,” she said. “And developing important intel to narrow that focus is a very cumbersome job.”