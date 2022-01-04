The most expensive homes in the Okanagan are in the town of Lake Country, a review of new property assessments indicates.
The average single family home in Lake Country is assessed at $886,000, up 32% from last year.
Kelowna’s homes are the second most expensive, with an average value of $869,000, up 34% from 2021, while the comparable figures are $856,000 in West Kelowna and $820,000 in Peachland.
Homes in the Central Okanagan are hundreds of thousands of dollars more valuable than elsewhere in the Thompson-Okanagan region, the B.C. Assement Authority says.
Penticton’s average home value is $637,000, while Vernon’s is $644,000, and Kamloops average home value is $619,000.
Only the North Okanagan community of Coldstream, where many homes have a view of Kalamalka Lake, approaches home values comparable to those in the Kelowna region. An average single-family home in Coldstream is worth $817,000.
The lowest average home value in the Okanagan area is in Princeton, at $339,000.
“The real estate market has been robust in the Okanagan and most property owners can expect higher assessment values for 2022 with many communities seeing increases over 30%,” Okanagan area deputy assessor Tracy Wall said in a Tuesday release.
Total assessments in the Thompson-Okanagan increased from $159.3 billion in 2021 to $204.2 billion this year. About $3.3 billion of the value is made up from new construction, subdivisions, and the rezoning of properties.
For strata properties, such as condos and townhomes, the typical assessed value in Kelowna is $446,000, up 20% from last year’s value of $371,000. That’s slightly below the typical strata value in West Kelowna, at $467,000.
In Kelowna, if a property owner’s home has risen in value by the city average of 34%, they can expect their municipal tax increase to be about 3.6%. If the home has risen in value by more than 34%, they will likely pay more than 3.6% extra in taxes; conversely, if their property has risen in value by less than 34%, they will likely pay less tax next summer than they did in 2021.