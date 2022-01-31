New development is neither realistic nor desirable on two-thirds of the land that makes up the City of West Kelowna, municipal officials say.
More than 20,000 acres of the 30,000 acres within city limits is made up of steep slopes, parks, environmentally protected areas, or farmland, a new planning document states.
A new ‘growth concept plan’, to be reviewed Tuesday by members of the city’s agricultural advisory committee, is intended to guide development to 2040. The city’s population in that year is forecast to be just under 50,000, up from 37,000 currently.
“West Kelowna is defined by its unique topography and landforms,” the document states. “While these features shape the city we know today, these prominent features also dictate how and where we may grow in the future.”
Two main urban areas are identified for West Kelowna - central Westbank and the district between Highway 97 and Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary School. This are the two areas where the tallest buildings will be allowed, and the greatest array of shops, services, and offices are to be encouraged.
Smaller ‘neighbourhood centres’, with residential and commercial buildings of up to six storeys, are envisioned for Lakeview Heights, Rose Valley, Gellatly, Smith Creek/Shannon Lake, and the Goats Peak area.
Other parts of the plan are to allow more infill housing of carriage homes and secondary suites in established neighborhoods and to promote the existing industrial and business park between Westlake Road and Shannon Lake Road north of the highway as the ‘economic core’ of West Kelowna.