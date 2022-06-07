About 3,500 people have visited the gallery so far this year. That compares to 3,800 at this point in both 2018 and 2019.
Only 1,500 people had visited the gallery at this point in 2020 after the museum was shut down in March at the onset of the pandemic. About 1,800 people had visited the museum to this point last year.
The art gallery's budget last year was $228,000, of which about one-quarter came from a town grant with the rest generated from provincial gaming revenues, earned income, donations, and sponsorship, according to a report going to town council.