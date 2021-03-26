About one in seven adults who live in the Interior Health region have now been vaccinated against COVID-19.
And a cluster of cases at Big White, which stretched almost the entire ski season, has been declared contained.
But 908 new cases of COVID-19 - the second-highest one-day number ever recorded - were confirmed Friday across B.C., with many new disease hotspots in the Lower Mainland.
"While we are in a different stage of our COVID-19 pandemic than where we have been before - safe and effective vaccines that are increasing the protection for all of us - we are facing sustained increase in clusters of new cases and outbreak, including cases cause by variants of concern," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
"This is particularly concerning in the Lower Mainland areas," they said.
The 908 new cases represent the highest number recorded this year, and the second-highest since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The peak daily increase was 911, set on Nov. 27.
Of the new 908 new cases, 732 were in the Vancouver or Fraser Valley areas. Forty-three were in the Interior Health region.
On Friday, IH announced that 101,000 doses of vaccine had been administered in the region. About 15,000 were second shots, IH explained in a follow-up email to The Daily Courier.
"The projected timeline is still early July for everyone in IH to be offered vaccine who wants it," the IH email stated.
There are 800,000 people in the IH region, approximately 640,000 of whom are adults over 18 and thus potentially able to receive the vaccine. This makes the current vaccination rate among adults in the IH region about 14%.
Across B.C., about 550,000 people have received either one or two doses of vaccine. This number is equivalent to about 13% of the adult population.
The COVID-19 cluster at Big White Ski Resort east of Kelowna was declared on Dec. 15, three weeks after the mountain opened for the season.
No new cases at Big White have been detected in the past four weeks and all 237 people connected to the cluster - 150 of whom live or work at the mountain - have recovered, IH said Friday in declaring the cluster to be contained.
There are two weeks left in the ski season. The resort lost millions of dollars having to cancel and refund accommodation bookings made by people from outside the Central Okanagan.
"What saddens us all is the fact we haven't been able to share British Columbia's second most popular resort with the world this winter," resort spokesman Michael Ballingal said.