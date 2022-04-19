Peachland is a much more peaceful place than West Kelowna, crime statistics suggest.
There are about seven times as many people living in West Kelowna (36,000) compared to Peachland (5,800).
But there were 12 times as many violent offences in West Kelowna between January and March as there were in Peachland.
There were also 10 times as many property offences, 39 times as many assaults, 34 times as many instances of violence in relationships, 24 times more business break-ins, 12 times as many stolen vehicles, 16 times as many disturbing the peace complaints, and 14 times as many fraud complaints.
Between January and the end of March, there were also 14 drug investigations in West Kelowna and none in Peachland.
West Kelowna is served by 30 RCMP officers, while Peachland has four, a proportion that does reflect the differing populations of the two communities.
Current information on crime statistics will be presented to West Kelowna city councillors at a meeting tonight.
There is a considerable demographic difference between West Kelowna and Peachland.
Almost one-third of Peachlanders are age 65 or older, Statistics Canada says, compared to 20% of West Kelowna residents.
The average Peachlander is 51.8 years old while the average West Kelownian is 43.8 years old, a number comparable to the provincial average.