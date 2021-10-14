B.C.’s police watchdog is not recommending charges after a man was bitten by a police dog on the rail trail last year.
On Aug. 1, 2020, police were investigating the theft of an ebike and located a suspect on the rail trail near Hardy Street.
The suspect was bitten and taken to Kelowna General Hospital, where he required surgery.
“The CCD (chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald) has reviewed the available evidence and determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer has committed an offence. Accordingly, the matter will not be referred to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges and the investigation is now concluded, the Independent Investigations Office said in a news release on Wednesday.
The IIO concluded its investigation in April, but held off releasing it because ongoing civil court proceedings were thought to be near a conclusion.
The IIO has decided to release a statement now, but its full report won’t be released until the court proceedings are completed.