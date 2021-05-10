Infection and vaccination data for COVID-19 will be available on a neighbourhood basis beginning Wednesday in B.C.
So many people have now tested positive for the disease and been vaccinated that there's little risk the release of such information could identify individuals, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
"As we've entered our third wave and cases have surged again, we've reached that number of cases in many different areas of the province where we're now able to present data by a more granular level," Henry said Monday.
Neighborhood-specific pandemic data on infection and vaccination rates will be released each Wednesday on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website, Henry said.
"We have been working on developing an interactive mapping app so that you can actually look at different neighbourhoods by both age and sex and that will also be available in the coming days," she said.
Between Friday and Monday, a total of 1,759 British Columbians, including 131 in the Interior Health region, tested positive for COVID-19. More than 136,000 people have been affected, though the vast majority have fully recovered.
Twenty more people died of the disease, making for a total of 1,622 fatalities due to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Of the 20 most recent deaths, 15 were people over the age of 70; two were people in their '40s, one of whom lived in the Interior Health region.
More than 2.1 million British Columbians have been vaccinated against COVID-19. By mid-June, everyone in B.C. who is eligible for a vaccine will have been offered one, health officials say.
Meanwhile, six businesses in the Interior Health region have been ordered closed temporarily because of COVID-19 exposures that affected at least three people. The five Okanagan businesses are:
- ArtVine Creative Spaces in Summerland
- Tones Hair Design in Summerland
- OK Tire on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna
- the parts and services department of Kelowna Toyota on Leathead Road
- Thalheimer and Company accountants on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna