The former president of the UBC Students’ Union is the latest to announce candidacy for Kelowna city council.
Tom Macauley, who is business development manager at Laing Service and Maintenance, said his priorities include moving Kelowna city council to a ward system and building another bridge. He’s also campaigning on more spaces for families, flood and fire protection, and affordable housing.
“Tom’s life has been dedicated to finding new ways to improve things wherever he is. He is an agent of change and is committed to serving the people of Kelowna with integrity. His unique background will bring a new perspective that our city needs,” said his website.
Macauley was born in Regina and moved as a child to a tough neighbourhood in Los Angeles as missionaries.