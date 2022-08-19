Some old buildings that remain on the former downtown Kelowna mill site could be preserved as reminder of the property’s history.
The idea is suggested in an update of the city’s plan for the future of the downtown north end, stretching to the base of Knox Mountain.
“This process may include incorporation of the remaining structures in the mill site to provide a strong link to the area’s historic use,” reads part of a report going to city councillors on Monday.
More specific information on which buildings could be preserved, and at what potential cost, will come to council later, and would involve discussions with Tolko, the mill site owner, and senior levels of government.
Other key suggestions in the report, compiled based on community feedback, include establishing a major new city park in the downtown north end, a community building of some sort, a new lakeside trail, and a reinvigoration of water uses in the Sutherland Bay area.
Water quality in the bay is generally poor and the area is not recommended for swimming, partly as a result of the mill’s decades of industrial operation.
“Active and recreational uses have long been part of Sutherland Bay - aided in part by the boat launch in Sutherland Bay Park that has come to serve both motorized and non-motorized boats. With the mill site closed, there is a significant opportunity to expand and diversify the on-water activities,” the report states.
Other objectives for the downtown north end include a new commercial district or High Street, perhaps with a grocery store, public market, and community gardens. But city officials acknowledge commercial development would be dependant on private interests seeing a market opportunity in the area.
Similarly, while some believe the north end’s population could once again support a school with the recent proliferation of high-rises and mid-rises along the Clement Avenue corridor, the school district says more study on this proposal is needed.
The downtown north end is bounded by Okanagan Lake, Knox Mountain, and Clement Avenue. It includes the old mill site, which is the subject of a separate but related planning process led by Tolko that is expected to eventually lead to the construction of several new high-rises and commercial areas.
