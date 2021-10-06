Plans for an affordable housing complex in Lake Country got a boost Tuesday with town council providing support worth almost $700,000.
Council agreed unanimously to waive municipal taxes on the project for 10 years, and forego development cost cost charges that would normally be collected.
"There's a definite need for affordable housing in Lake Country and this seems like a really good project," Mayor James Baker said Wednesday.
It was the first time Lake Country town council had been asked to provide such a sizeable tax holiday and waiver of normal development fees for a housing proposal.
"Now we want to get going on coming up with an official affordable housing policy so we can get a goodly amount of these types of projects," Baker said.
Regina-based Avana Developments plans to build 59 affordable rental housing units, offered at 30% below market rents, as part of a project that also includes 96 rental suites at going-market rents.
It's planned for 9960 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. near Swalwell Park and close to schools and recreation grounds. "It's a great location for a project like this," Baker said.
The company, which has built many projects in Saskatchewan and Alberta, has not yet secured funding from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. for the Lake Country proposal, which would be its first development in B.C.
"They have their application to CMHC ready to go, and my understanding is there's sort of a checklist, and having support from a municipal government is important to get the funding," Baker said.
Since the Avana housing proposal has an estimated construction cost of $36.2 million, it would normally trigger the payment of $434,000 in town fees. And a 10-year municipal tax holiday will cost the town $239,000 in foregone revenue.
Avana describes itself as a "female-led, family-owned" company that is "unapologetically feminist and we will will not work with companies or individuals who are not aligned to our values".