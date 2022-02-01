Norm Letnick knows how much each candidate for the BC Liberal leadership has raised in their campaign.
For that reason, the Kelowna-Lake Country MLA has to take a strictly impartial view of the race.
Party members will begin voting Thursday on a successor to Andrew Wilkinson, with the winner expected to be announced on Saturday.
Letnick is the caucus representative on the party’s fundraising committee. “We have access to how much money each campaign is raising, which could be strategic information and hence the requirement for neutrality,” Letnick said Tuesday in an email.
For his part, Kelowna West Liberal MLA Ben Stewart is supporting Vancouver-Langara Liberal MLA Michael Lee, who he had also backed in a previous leadership bid.
“Michael is a forthright and honest man of high integrity, and with a legal, business, political and community-based background and experience that makes him a great leader,” Stewart said in an email.
“He can lead the team to win back ridings in the Lower Mainland, which is the only way that the BC Liberal party can win back government in the next election,” Stewart said. “He has the right tone, substance, leadership style, personality, and vision to do so.”
The Kelowna area’s third MLA, Renee Merrifield from Kelowna-Mission, is one of the seven leadership contenders.
Although she was first elected to politics in 2020, easily winning the seat long held by Steve Thompson, Merrifield is counting on her 20 years of business’ experience and what she says is a fresh perspective to appeal to party members.
“I am someone who is courageous in my leadership and I have a track record of success,” Merrifield said in an interview. “I’m a centrist; my heart is firmly on my left, but my pocketbook is on my right.
“Our economy needs to be strong and thriving and we need to have fiscal responsibility from our government in order to propel all of the social infrastructure that is so desperately needed and wanted by British Columbians - that’s our education, our health care, child care, mental health supports, etc.
“We definitely need both of those pedals of the bike firing and pushing us forward as a province and in our communities,” Merrifield said.
Merrfield said her team has looked at past leadership races that relied on preferential ballots, as the BC Liberals will use, and observed that the candidate who topped the polls on the first ballot, without attaining a majority of votes, rarely wound up winning the election.
For that reason, she’s hoping to be the second or third choice of party members who don’t mark her as their first choice on the online ballot.
“One of the greatest things about a ranked ballot is that oftentimes it favours the underdog,” Merrifield said. “It’s exciting to be someone who has continued to build momentum the entirety of the race. I would love to be most people’s first choice, but mostly their second and third choice.”
Asked to handicap the leadership race, Al Horning, a retired Kelowna conservative politician who is still a BC Liberal party member, said he believes and hopes Falcon will win.
“I worked with him when I was in government,” said Horning, who was a Liberal MLA from 2005 until 2009. “You could talk to him anywhere, anytime. He’d always take your call. I think he’s the leader we need now.”
Horning notes that there was no contested Liberal nomination in the riding of Kelowna-Mission before the 2020 provincial election, with then-leader Wilkinson simply appointing Merrifield to run for the party. The Liberals said there wasn’t time to hold nomination processes given the NDP called a snap election a year ahead of schedule.
“Renee never really worked her way into politics. She was just anointed, and I don’t think that’s right,” Horning said. “She should have had to sell memberships and win that way. But if she wins, I wish her well.”