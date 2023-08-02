Wonderful wines close to home

By Jeff McDonald
Special to The Daily Courier
So what if you feel like touring some Okanagan wineries but don’t much like driving? Kelowna is sometimes an afterthought when it comes to the well-known wine areas of the Okanagan (think Naramata Bench or the Golden Mile) but a pleasing cluster of wineries found within Kelowna’s city limits means you don’t have to leave town to do an amazing wine tour.
And the range of wineries in that cluster includes some of the industry’s best-known and most-loved wineries as well as relatively recent entries into B.C.’s wine scene.
You’ll also be sipping many different grapes and wine styles, from fruit-forward whites to fresh and crisp rosés to rich dark reds, and some sparkling wines to be found here and there.
With so much growth in the B.C. wine industry over the past couple of decades, most Kelownans know they live in amongst vineyards and wineries. But they probably don’t know just how many there are and how reachable they can be by car or bike without ever venturing out of Kelowna.
And with some recent tough news about extensive vine damage to due last winter’s cold snap, along with serious concerns about how the wine industry will adapt to climate change realities, now seems like a good time to remind ourselves that the Okanagan still produces great wines to sip in beautiful settings.
For this two-part series, painful though it is, we’re going to skip over (for now) Kelowna’s Big Five – Sandhill Wines, Tantalus Vineyards, CedarCreek Estate Winery, St. Hubertus & Oak Bay Estate Winery, and Summerhill Pyramid Winery. All five are excellent, well-established producers that in many ways led the development of B.C.’s wine industry.
We’ll get to them (and to the wineries across the lake) in future reviews, but this series will focus on the 10 smaller players found within Kelowna’s city limits according to the Wines of B.C. Explorer app, which any aficionado of B.C. wines ought to have on their phone. (The app actually shows 11, but Ricco Bambino in downtown Kelowna closed last year.)
Camelot Vineyards is at 3489 East Kelowna Rd. This medieval-themed winery and vineyard began in 2007, when the owners decided to take out the 40-year-old orchard and plant a vineyard. Camelot is small, producing just 1,300 cases annually. (For perspective, Mission Hill across the lake produces about 100,000 cases annually.)
Camelot makes just five wines – the pinot noir, riesling and Ruthless Rosé are available, but the pinot gris and White Knight blend are sold out.
Drop in from noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends until Sept. 30. Winter and spring visits are weekends only. Visit camelotvineyards.ca
The Vibrant Vine is at 3240 Pooley Rd. and they have a bit of an art theme going on. Prints and tapestries are for sale, and eight current wine releases include a white blend, a sparkling wine, a rosé and an icewine. The winery’s Main Lawn is the venue for their summer concert series, with Friday and Saturday shows all through August and September; next up is the Rolly Rangno Band on Friday. Yoga classes are on offer too. Contact the winery directly to book a tasting at thevibrantvine.com
Kitsch Wines is at 3300 Neid Rd. on lands once occupied by the Kelowna Land and Orchard Company headquarters. The vineyard was planted in 2010.
Their portfolio of eight white wines includes a somewhat rare (for the Okanagan) sparkling Blanc de Blancs, literally white from whites, a term originating in France’s Champagne wine region. Reds include a syrah, a pinot noir and a rosé in a can: a 24-pack of their canned 2021 Piquette Rosé will set you back $120.
Handy for a picnic or if you don’t want to open a full bottle. Book a tasting in advance, and pick up a charcuterie box to enjoy afterward with your wine purchases. Visit kitschwines.ca
Mirabel Vineyards is at 3740 Hart Rd. Fruit-forward patio-pounder whites are not the focus at Mirabel; high-end pinot noir is, although a sparkling Blanc de Noir, which literally means white from black – a white wine made from a black (actually red) grape – and in this case pinot noir. (Red grapes’ flesh produces white juice, so winemakers can craft a white wine from a red grape by separating the red grape skins from the juice immediately after the crush.) A pinot noir rosé rounds out Mirabel’s portfolio nicely.
Their pinot noirs have won plenty of awards and score high on some high-profile B.C. wine writers’ hundred-point scales. Tastings are by reservation only, and do book in advance at mirabelvineyards.com
We’ll get to the rest next week, but in the meantime, a few reminders: first, adapting to the pandemic means most wineries require advance reservations for tastings. Second, don’t drink and drive or ride your bike: if you’re going to be behind the wheel, or on two wheels, the spit buckets in the tasting rooms are for you.
Lastly, on a hot day, bottles you pick up on your tasting trip around the city really shouldn’t be left for long in a hot vehicle. Think about bringing a cooler along to keep your purchases from cooking in the Okanagan heat.