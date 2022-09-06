Blue skies will give way to “widespread smoke” in the Okanagan on Wednesday due to a fire that is now burning on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
But the hazy conditions are predicted by Environment Canada to be a 24-hour event with clear conditions returning for the rest of the week.
A forecast high temperature of 30 C on Tuesday was only a few degrees off the record for Sept. 6 of 33.3 C set in 1944 in Penticton, where records go back to 1941. But it was a record in Kelowna, where Environment Canada’s online weather data encompasses only the years 2006-2009.
A fire which originated in northern Washington State on Aug. 21 crossed the border a few days ago. Known as the Heather Lake fire, it covered an estimated 1,900 ha as of Tuesday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service said.
“The fire is burning in heavy fuel and has the potential for aggressive and rapid growth if winds and terrain align,” the BCWS said in the Tuesday update.
The northern edge of the fire was two kilometres south of Highway 3 and five kilometres southeast of the Manning Park Resort.