Students who now attend Shannon Lake elementary school in West Kelowna should be directed eventually to Glenrosa Middle School when they enter Grade 6, trustees will hear next month.
Despite the opposition of most parents who responded to a survey, education officials say there is little choice in the future but to send the children to Glenrosa Middle instead of Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.
If the Shannon Lake kids were directed to CNB, that school’s enrolment would be “unmanageable” and far exceed capacity, even with the addition of portables, district officials said Wednesday.
But Glenrosa Middle would have significant extra capacity, with the projected move of Grade 9 students to a new West Kelowna high school in four years, and it could easily accommodate the children who had formerly attended Shannon Lake elementary, they say.
That’s why they will recommend to trustees at a meeting on Jan. 5 that children moving on from Shannon Lake elementary be directed to Glenrosa Middle when the new high school opens, projected to be in September 2025.
Students who had attended Shannon Lake elementary would qualify for free busing to Glenrosa Middle school.
The proposed change in catchment areas was strongly opposed by many of the 340 parents who responded to a recent public consultation process. The preference was to keep having Shannon Lake elementary feed into Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, along with Chief Tomat Elementary, Hudson Road elementary, Rose Valley elementary, and Mar Jok elementary.
“My child can walk to CNB in 10 or 15 minutes. Why on earth would you move our kids to be driven to school at Glenrosa Middle? This is so ridiculous for a lot of Shannon Lake kids,” one parent wrote in the survey.
“Shannon Lake elementary is the ONLY school within walking distance to CNB and now you want to bus them to Glenrosa? Redraw the lines,” another parent wrote.
Glenrosa Middle is currently fed by students moving up from George Pringle elementary, Glenrosa elementary, and Helen Gorman elementary. The district proposes to re-open Webber Road elementary to handle younger students displaced when the George Pringle site is converted to a high school, pending funding approval from the province.