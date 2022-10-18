A two-storey apartment building on Bernard Avenue constructed in 1967 could be replaced by a five-storey structure with 64 suites.
City planners are now reviewing the proposed redevelopment at 1181-1191 Bernard Ave, just east of the Gordon Drive intersection.
“The proposed location will be within walking distance of Lake Okanagan and all downtown facilities and attractions,” states the rezoning application from Saudagar Sekhon.
“The building exterior will combine brick and concrete fibreboard, providing an elegant addition to Bernard Avenue,” Sekhon states.
For the project to proceed, city council would have to rezone the property from multiple-family to apartment housing.