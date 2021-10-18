An Okanagan man in his '40s was killed in a crash on Highway 97 at Peachland last Friday.
About 7 p.m., police were called about a vehicle that had left the highway on Drought Hill and plunged down a steep embankment towards Okanagan Lake.
"At this time, it appears driver impairment, failure to wear a seatbelt, and using an electronic device while driving were contributing factors to this crash," Cpl. Mike Halskov of the BC RCMP Highway Patrol said in a Monday release.
The section of highway where the crash occurred is only one lane in each direction. Before going down the embankment, the vehicle knocked aside several heavy concrete guardrails on the east shoulder of the highway.