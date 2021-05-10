The actions of RCMP officers while arresting an alleged car thief will be reviewed.
Kelowna Mounties say they’re aware of a video that shows an officer attempting to arrest a man near the intersection of Gaston Avenue and Ellis Street about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
“The man was uncooperative with the officer, actively resisted arrest, and refused to show the officer his hands while clenching his hands in the front at his waistband,” a police news release said.
Backup officers were called in.
“We are aware of witness video of this arrest,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “This file, and the actions of our officers, will be thoroughly reviewed through our internal processes. We ask anyone who was a witness to this matter, or who has surveillance or video footage, to contact us immediately.”
The car had been reported stolen two days earlier from an impound lot.
Following the arrest, the suspect received precautionary medical treatment, the release said. He has since been released on conditions to appear at a future court date.