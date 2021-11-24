A UBC Okanagan study into e-scooter rentals provides insights into when and where demand is highest, which will assist in making effective policies on e-scooter use, a researcher says.
Muntahith Mehadil Orvin, a doctoral student at UBCO’s School of Engineering, studied e-scooter rental use in 2019.
That year, the city allowed e-scooters to be rented in several areas of town including Rutland, Capri Landmark and South Pandosy, although more than 90 per cent of the trips took place near Okanagan Lake and the downtown area. People were not allowed to take the scooters on to city roads. A provincially authorized trial project this year was more widespread with scooters allowed to share the roads and bike lanes.
Orvin examined data from July to October that year noting more than 22,700 shared trips were logged during those four months, with most taking place on the weekends in July and August.
Most trips were in the early afternoon and evenings, especially on weekends, with very few taking place in the early morning.
“Despite the ongoing popularity of shared e-scooter services globally, there hasn’t been a lot of research into their actual demand — specifically how the demand varies over different times of the day and week across a city,” said Orvin.
The study developed a forecasting model by exploring key predictors such as time of day, week, season and weather characteristics, as well as transportation infrastructure, land use and neighbourhood features.
Not surprisingly, researchers found usage was higher when the weather was nice, with rentals dropping with inclement weather. The study also determined that demand is likely to be higher in e-scooter-friendly areas. including those with a higher density, higher ratio of cycle lanes to vehicle lanes and higher mixed-land use.
Users tended to be younger and active in the urban or downtown zones, spending time in areas with a high density of hotels.
“Our data clearly illustrates that there is a call for micro-mobility solutions like e-scooters in Kelowna,” said Orvin. “Other similar-sized municipalities considering these type of transportation solutions could benefit by transferring the developed model to their settings to help predict demand over time and space.”
Mahmudur Fatmi, assistant professor and principal investigator of the Centre for Transportation and Land Use Research at UBC, said he is not surprised the e-scooters proved popular. He says a smaller-sized city like Kelowna attracts many visitors and is an ideal location for micro-mobility solutions.
“Kelowna’s bike infrastructure — combined with its parks and lake access in the flatter portion of the city — are critical elements to attract e-scooter users,” he says. “Such innovative micro-mobility options could be the affordable, equitable and sustainable way to go for short-distance travel.”
The study did not look at the safety of e-scooters, a hot topic in Kelowna earlier this year.
The research was published in the Transportation Research Record: Journal of the Transportation Research Board with data supplied by the City of Kelowna and funding from a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council Discovery Grant.
— UBCO