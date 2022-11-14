Top planning manager Ryan Smith told council Monday the report would include information on the number of rental units versus for-sale suites built in the past few years, as well as new projects in the approval process.
News on the pending update came as councillors signalled their support for a six-storey project with 171 suites on the south side of Harvey Avenue between Richter Street and Ethel Street.
“When I’m looking at the land use, it’s absolutely appropriate,” Coun. Luke Stack said of the proposal. The project brings much-needed rental suites, is located along a transit corridor, and is a low rise, Stack said.