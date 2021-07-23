A city scheme to allow fourplexes on standard inner-city lots did not result in the creation of affordable homes, municipal officials admit.
The new higher-density projects often required the removal of trees which affected neighbourhood livability and the newfangled fourplexes were criticized for their repetitive appearance, Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist acknowledges.
Nevertheless city staff plan to embark on another so-called infill challenge that would see similar fourplexes more easily constructed on up to 3,000 lots in Rutland, the Lower Mission, and Glenmore.
"Infill housing helps to provide diverse housing forms and increase housing choice beyond single-dwelling homes and apartment housing," Gilchrist writes in a report going Monday to city council.
"Infill housing is an important part of the city's strategy to combat the impacts of urban sprawl," he says. "Focusing growth in areas with existing infrastructure such as roads, schools, parks, and transit helps build resilient neighbourhoods with access to daily services."
If approved by council, Gilchrist's new infill challenge will invite developers to submit proposals for new types of fourplexes. The submissions will be judged with the best submissions brought to council for review.
Then, changes would be made to various policies, bylaws, and other city processes to allow the fourplexes to be constructed on properties where they are not currently permitted.
"Examples of these lots, typically developed in the 1960s and '70s, can be found in neighbourhoods including Rutland, Lower Mission, and Glenmore," Gilchrist says.
The city did a blanket rezoning in 2017 of more than 800 properties in downtown and central Kelowna allowing fourplexes on standard 50-foot wide lots, fast-tracking building applications, and waiving some fees.
To date, about 300 new fourplexes have been built or approved for those properties.
While initially pitched in part as a way of providing more affordable housing in Kelowna, Gilchrist acknowledges the new fourplexes do not really achieve that goal. For example, one of the 1,900 sq.-ft. units in an under construction four-plex on Wardlaw Avenue is currently listed for sale at $839,900.
Still, Gilchrist says such pricing is "more attainable" than a single-family home.
During the first infill challenge, the city allowed only two types of fourplexes to be built. One was built four times, and the other was built 28 times, resulting in concerns about "repetitive streetscapes", planner Jocelyn Black told council in April, when the first infill challenge was wound down.