Cycling health benefits far outweigh risks

By J.P. SQUIRE
Okanagan Newspaper Group
A top concern for would-be cyclists in the Okanagan is the dangers associated with sharing the road with cars and trucks. Although the risks can’t be denied, a 2018 Danish study concluded the health benefits of cycling far outweigh the possibility of injury or death.
To be sure, several studies have shown e-bike injuries are more severe and involve more hospitalizations and surgery.
When surveyed, many Okanagan e-bike riders say the reason why is that e-bikes are heavier by far compared to conventional bikes, they go faster, e-bike riders are usually older, often seniors and many are new to cycling or haven’t been riding in years.
“In my personal observation, many e-bike owners I see in locations such as the Okanagan Rail Trail do not appear to be highly experienced, life-long cyclists,” says Darren Schlamp, president of the Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition.
“Instead, they have purchased the bikes for recreational use, to enjoy the many excellent trails and pathways in the Okanagan, and to spend some time outside with friends and family.
“They may not have honed or developed their bike-handling skills through other disciplines such as mountain biking or [gravel] biking.”
However, Schlamp also points out that cycling is a low-barrier activity, and once you learn the ropes, nothing is stopping you from getting out, having fun riding and getting better over time.
Schlamp suspects that further investigation would find parallels with electric scooters, which received a fair amount of coverage from Kelowna news outlets a few years ago due to reports of excessive injuries.
“If I recall correctly, the injury rate for first-time users of rental scooters was higher than experienced riders who own their own electric scooter,” he said.
“While it is easy to cherry pick data points from individual studies, the overwhelming ratio of net health benefits from cycling means that e-bikes are simply not going to present an undue hazard, especially compared to the known risks caused by the inactivity that is prevalent in our sedentary
society.”
For every person injured on a bike, “there is someone else who loses as much time from their lifespan because they did not spend any time cycling or walking,” he said.
“It would be a public disservice to scare people away from getting outside on bikes,” he added. “In any activity, risk can be lowered with experience and training, and every cyclist can benefit from improving their bike-handling skills.”
In addition to entry-level mountain bike group rides offered by various entities in Kelowna, Schlamp points to additional resources such as high-quality YouTube videos that can aid beginners and those returning to the sport.
Long-time Oyama residents Sheila and Murray Fraser, owners of Pedego Oyama, provide an online Cycling Savvy Basics course, to anyone who buys an e-bike.