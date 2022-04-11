A three-storey, 18-unit development has been approved for 1875 Richter St. In central Kelowna.
Despite its size, the project has been redesigned from an original proposal to be more “sensitive” to the surrounding neighbourhood, made up primarily of single-family homes, city staff say.
All the suites will be rental units, council heard.
"It does go well with what's in the area," Coun. Brad Sieben said of the reworked design. Much recent Kelowna housing development, Sieben said, was of a "cookie-cutter" modernistic design with little imagination or distinctiveness.
Coun. Luke Stack said approvingly that the design had a "blast from the past" appearance.
"This is a much friendlier look than the previous application," agreed Coun. Charlie Hodge.