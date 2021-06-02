Liver and onions is the celebratory meal as the canteen re-opens Thursday at the Royal Canadian Legion in downtown Kelowna.
The veterans and other club members, who've been restricted to enjoying only drinks on the patio, are also toasting news their branch will receive a share of $1.5 million in new provincial funding.
"That's really good news for us," Legion branch president John Cashin said Wednesday. "That'll help us keep the lights on."
Direct funding to the 145 Legion branches in B.C mirrors support already provided to the restaurant industry, Premier John Horgan says, and it pays tribute to the services that Legions provide veterans.
"Legions play an important role in our communities, caring for the people who have served our nation," Horgan said in a release.
The 730-member Kelowna Legion was shut completely for many months last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As with many Legions, much of the Kelowna branch revenue comes from food and beverage sales, as well as the Remembrance Day poppy drive in the fall.
Last fall's November 11 service in City Park was also cancelled due to the pandemic. As a result, the Legion has less money to offer medical and support equipment for low-income seniors, emergency grants for those experiencing acute hardship, medical research grants, and scholarships for young people.
While scores of Legion branches across Canada have closed in recent years due to declining memberships and revenue losses, the Kelowna branch is in "pretty good shape", Cashin says.
"The bottom line for us is, we're not in any danger of closing. But if this pandemic thing had kept going another year, I don't know where we'd be," he said.
Outdoor beverage service at the Legion resumed in March but branch officials decided it wasn't practical to re-open the kitchen until now. And there was no doubt what would be the featured item on the re-opening day menu.
"Liver and onions is our most popular item," said Cashin, acknowledging the entree may not be everyone's cup of tea but is a crowd-pleaser among the generally older Legion crowd.
"When I was a kid, my mom cooked it regularly once a week, and I hated it," said Cashin, 73. "But now, a lot of us old-timers like it, mainly, I think because it reminds us of the old days.
"But it's better to eat liver and onions at the Legion," he said with a laugh: "That way, you don't have to stink your house up."