A grandfather clause will power a long-held Kelowna car race back to life in 2022 after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.
Organizers of the Knox Mountain Hill Climb have been given assurances by the city they'll be able to stage the popular event again next spring.
"We have a signed agreement with the city that gives us grandfather status," chief organizer Bryan Fulton said Thursday.
"So even though we've had to cancel this year's race, and last year's, we fully expect to be back next year," Fulton said.
Civic officials have said in the past that the Hill Climb, which sees dozens of cars race up the big downtown mountain during the Victoria Day long weekend, is the kind of event that might not receive municipal blessing nowadays.
But the race, first held 63 years ago, is a well-established fixture on the city's sports and entertainment calendar. Dozens of drivers from around B.C., Alberta, and Washington State compete for the fastest time up Knox Mountain while thousands of spectators cheer them on.
Drivers reach speeds of 175 km/h racing up the winding 3.7 km long road, which involves an elevation change of 244 metres. Given the noise produced by the race, as well as the closure it requires of the big park, it's sometimes attracted complaints from downtown residents.
If the race had simply failed to happen because of organizational difficulties or declining interest, it's likely the city would not have permitted its resumption. But cancellation due to the pandemic is considered an unusual circumstance, Fulton says.
Plans had been to hold the race without spectators this year, and 40 drivers had already registered. But current public health orders and the city's reservations about permitting the event made that impossible, Fulton said, so the 2021 race was officially cancelled last month.
Meanwhile, the equally long-running Rutland May Days has also been cancelled for the second straight year due to the pandemic.
"Cancelling is obviously extremely discouraging but there was just no way to hold May Days again this year," Rutland Park Society Wendy Swarbrick said in an interview.
As many as 10,000 people pay a nominal admission to attend May Days and tens of thousands line Rutland streets to watch a parade. "It's the biggest event each year in Rutland," Swarbrick said.
Although May Days is scrubbed, the society has now resumed, as of a few weeks ago, a popular Sunday morning flea market outside the Rutland Centennial Hall.