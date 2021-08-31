Twenty-five people in Kelowna died of an illegal drug overdose during the first half of 2021.
Across the Okanagan, 69 people died of an illegal drug overdose between January and June, the BC Coroners Service said Tuesday.
If the trend continues in the Valley, 2021 would end up having the third-highest number of illegal drug overdoses, behind only the 155 such deaths in 2017 and 143 such deaths last year.
Penticton has had 10 illegal drug overdoses so far this year, while the number in Vernon is nine.
Across B.C., 1,011 people died of an illegal drug overdose, the highest ever recorded in the first six months of a calendar year. The number is 34% higher than the number of fatalities from January to June 2020.
The cities with the highest number of illegal drug overdose deaths are Vancouver, Surrey, and Victoria.
The highest rates of illegal drug overdose deaths by health region are in Vancouver Coastal Health and Northern Health.
By community, the highest rates of illegal drug overdose deaths are Merritt, Powell River, and Enderby.
Fentanyl and carfentanil are the leading causes of death in most drug-toxicity deaths, accounting for 85% of fatalities.
The January-June fatalities due to illegal drug overdoses were released on International Overdose Awareness Day.
"Paramedics across B.C. have been responding to an exponential increase in overdoses this year, and there appears no end in sight to this health crisis," Brian Twaites, a B.C. paramedic, said in a government release.
"This is someone's best friend. This is someone's dad. This is someone's kid. Every time this happens, the loss is devastating," Twaities said.
Leslie McBain, co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm, repeated her call for the federal government to change the law so people have access to "a safe, regulated supply of the drugs they need", rather than buying drugs on the street.