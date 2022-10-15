It’s not often people pay as much attention to the election of school board trustees as they have in this municipal election.
A slate of candidates for Parents Voice BC is promoting candidates for school boards in eight jurisdictions under the main campaign slogan, ‘Let’s Take Back Our Schools.’
Locally, they are trying to take control of the seven-member Kelowna-area school board, running four candidates in the district: Teresa Docksteader, Tovey Demman, Chris Fieber, and Laurie Bowen.
Parents Voice says on its website that it promotes putting students’ interest first and says the current education system is “beholden to special interest groups” such as teacher unions and activists with agendas that don’t align with the political values of many parents.
“Most of B.C.’s school boards are run by trustees who are there for staff, bureaucrats and special interests,” the website states. “Parents are the true political party when it comes to their children’s upbringing and education.”
Last month, people associated with a website called Unmasktheright.org distributed a press release that says many of the leaders of Parents Voice BC and its candidates hold extreme right-wing political views which they are concealing from potential voters.
Many of the Parents Voice BC candidates are anti-vaxxers, the website says, with the release containing a link to numerous anti-vaxx posts the candidates have made on social media in the past.
School trustee candidates sparred at an election forum earlier this month.
The group is also running three candidates in Vernon.