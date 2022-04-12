What would have been a birthday party for Kelowna’s oldest resident has turned into a celebration of her life instead.
Irene Gagne Lafrance would have turned 110 on Wednesday and a joyous family event had been planned with many relatives coming to Kelowna from across North America.
But Lafrance died April 4 after a two-day illness. Her funeral was held today and the family will gather tomorrow at a downtown restaurant to remember what they say was not only a remarkably long life but a rich and happy one as well.
“She was really looking forward to her birthday party,” Lafrance’s daughter Michelle Lafrance, said in an interview. “Her passing was so sudden, she’d been in such good health and spirits, that it just seemed to come out of nowhere.”
Canada’s oldest living person is believed to be Shige Mineshiba of Vancouver, who will turn 113 on May 18. The longest-lived Canadian was Marie-Louise Meilleur, who died in 1998 at age 117.
“On a global scale, to reach 110 years is exceptional,” B.C. Statistics responded when asked last month if Lafrance was the oldest person in the Kelowna area. “There are no official records of anyone older than 110 in the Central Okanagan. There may be one or two people who are older, but it cannot be verified.”
Lafrance was born April 13, 1912. It was the year of the first ever parachute jump, the year motorized movie cameras replaced those with hand cranks, and the year a company created black Teddy bears to give as mourning gifts after the sinking of the Titanic.
Lafrance and her husband Charles had 11 children. They owned a car dealership and real estate firm in Alberta before moving to Kelowna in 1986.
She played cribbage twice a week until recently, enjoyed regular FaceTime conversations with family members, and wasn’t taking any prescription medicines. She had declined to get COVID-19 vaccination shots.
“Family was coming for her 110th birthday party, but now it’s a funeral and celebration of life ceremony,” said Michelle Lafrance, who was with her mom when she died. “It was very silent. She just quit breathing.
“Mama was so vibrant and just took everything one day at a time,” she said. “She had a very even keel emotionally, and in the mind. I think that explains her longevity, being a very balanced spirit.”