Sharon Sorensen has a cautionary tale about the fatal consequences of ignoring a terrible cough for months.
The Kelowna resident, who spends her
winters in Arizona, developed the cough in Kelowna after she caught COVID-19 on July 1.
“It has been almost seven months of coughing. I had Googled and read that many people had a COVID cough for six months or a year. So I just figured I had to let it run its course,” she told friends.
“But a couple of weeks ago, I started running out of breath on the pickleball court which has never happened before. I thought maybe something more was going on than just a COVID cough. I went to an urgent care centre, they told me I had pneumonia and gave me all kinds of medications which did not help at all. And then, they told me I had to go to the emergency department.”
When she checked into the hospital on
Jan. 23, staff did a battery of tests, she said.
“I found out that I have stage four metastatic lung cancer that has already spread to my lymph nodes and my abdomen. And no, I have never smoked. That was obviously a total shock to hear. If only I had gone in a few months ago.”
During an interview, she apologized:
“I’m going to be coughing throughout the conversation.” And she did.
When told a story was in the offing, she responded: “That would make me so happy. That’s what I’m trying to get out there. People need to know that if they have a prolonged cough, they have to get checked. It could save people’s lives.”
It’s not just her that this is happening to, she added.
“I have a pickleball friend, Larry, who had the exact same symptoms, a prolonged COVID cough. And then, like me, he was told it was pneumonia. Afterwards, he found out he also has lung cancer.”
The parallels are uncanny, she added. “I talked to another gentleman, Steve, who told me that he got COVID in July, just like me, and he had a horrible cough that he couldn’t get rid of. Last October, he went to have it checked out and he was told he also has stage four lung cancer. That is the third person that I’ve heard of just in the past week who thought they had a COVID cough but it was actually stage four lung cancer too. People need to be aware that this is
happening.”
In late January, a pickleball friend said his wife had a persistent cough for two or three months and because of what has happened to Sorensen, he was going to insist that she get it checked. Sorensen had at least three other friends tell her that they had a prolonged cough for three months and were not planning to see a doctor but changed their minds after talking to her.
Sorensen now wishes she had read a warning like that. “If you have a COVID cough for a few months, don’t think it might be just a COVID cough. That’s what I thought it was all along.”
Don’t just have an X-ray, she advised. “Because after my X-ray, the doctor told me that I had pneumonia. It wasn’t until I had a CT scan done that they could tell I had lung cancer that had spread.”
Other than a horrible cough and shortness of breath, Sorensen told her friends that she still feels fine.
“I’m still playing pickleball and bike
riding, and I’m just trying to fill every single day with as much joy as I can. I am going to stay down here in Arizona for as long as I am able and enjoy the nice weather. Hopefully, my health will stay stable and I will be able to stay here for the next three months. My very dear goddaughter and cousin are going to come and visit me from Denmark so I have a lot to look forward to. Take care, everyone, and enjoy every single day of your life while you can!”
A pickleball player who enjoys competing for hours, Sorensen commented: “So grateful that I can still play. I am running out of breath on the pickleball court so I’m getting my ass beat a lot more than I used to. But it is teaching me humility.”
And how does she want to be remembered? As a blonde bombshell, she was asked? She laughed.
“Living the grand adventure of life. Spring boating, race car driving and all that. I was always out there. As my friends say, I’m the most active person they know. Everybody is just so shocked. Including me, of course. I was not going to post anything on FB but I might possibly save a life so I’m going to go ahead. I’m not looking ahead to the future, just enjoying every single day as much as I can.”