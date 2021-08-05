An average of 64 people a day tested positive for COVID-19 in greater Kelowna last week, the highest number since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
Despite the widespread availability of vaccines, new case counts in the Central Okanagan surged to 450 between July 25 and July 31.
The number of new cases in greater Kelowna dwarfed those in Penticton (eight), Kamloops (26), and Vernon (59).
Health officials have said the vast majority of new cases are among people between the ages of 20 and 40 who are either unvaccinated or who have not received the necessary two doses.
Prior to last week, the peak pace of new daily COVID-19 infections in greater Kelowna was 50, in early December 2020, weeks before the vaccine roll-out began.
No other local health region in the province reported more new cases of COVID-19 than Kelowna or Vernon.
Third highest was Surrey, with 53 new cases. Surrey's local health care has 400,000 people, double the population of the Central Okanagan.