A young Kelowna woman who’s a former Lady of the Lake will compete in the Miss World Canada pageant later this year.
Priyaali Kanti was also a former Miss Teen B.C. Interior and was among the top five contestants at a Miss Teen Canada pageant
The website for Miss World Canada says contestants are judged on their personality, communication skills, stage presence, charm, commitment to community, beauty, fitness, and confidence.
“We’re looking for delegates who have the ‘It’ factor; they light up a room with their poise and confidence and act as role models,” the website says.
Contestants must present a ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ project. Kanti says hers is ‘INDigreat’, which is aimed at helping immigrants enjoy a “more seamless transition” to their new life in Canada.
The pageant is in November.