Despite a negative recommendation from staff, Kelowna city council has agreed to move forward rezoning application from the Sikh community for a new gurdwara.
The Gurdwara Guru Amardas Darbar Sikh Society wants to build a new gurdwara on agricultural-zoned land on Benvoulin Road. Doing so would require an amendment to the city’s Official Community Plan.
Council voted eight to one to take the application to a public hearing, which is a good thing, says councillor Mohini Singh, because both supporters and opponents have valid concerns.
“It’s really important for both sides, not just the faith community, but for
residents of that area and how it affects their lives,” said Singh. “I honestly don’t have a finger on the pulse of what will come out of the public hearing. It’s important we do a deep dive and really study both sides of the equation, and go to a public hearing and hear what the public has to say.”
An April 24 report from city planning staff recommended that council not support the amendment. The report notes the Sikh community in Kelowna has outgrown its current gurdwara on Davie Road in Rutland. The proposed structure would contain 2.5 storeys and 2,335 square meters of floor space.
But city staff said the area is important for agriculture and is part of the city’s heritage.
“The subject property is located in the Benvoulin area and is considered an important agricultural corridor… Official Community Plan policies specifically discourage public or private institutional use including places of religious assembly on agricultural lands,” said city planner Wesley Miles in the report.
Singh wasn’t surprised that staff recommended against the amendment. “We’ve said no to other developments that fall outside the OCP and staff had no other choice but to recommend against it, she said. “It’s really all about what’s right for our community, and can this project co-exist with the area. What are the positives, what are the negatives, make an educated decision.”
Singh said she will be meeting with residents of the area who are concerned about the impact of increased traffic.
A date for the public hearing hasn’t been set.