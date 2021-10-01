A pair of rescues Thursday in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park were record-breaking for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.
The callouts were the 85th and 86th for for COSAR, marking 2021 the busiest year in their 67-year history.
The first call came in at 2:30 p.m. when a cyclist on the KVR suffered a suspected heart attack.
Half and hour later, a second call came in for an injured adventure biker on the Crawford DH trail, about three kilometres away from the first incident. He was transported out using Penticton Search and Rescue’s helicopter.
“It was a dubious milestone,” says COSAR president Brad Trites. “The huge volume of tasks is starting to take its toll.”
To that end, COSAR has started recruiting new members until Oct. 31.
“We are looking for people with outdoor skills, but also with availability. We expect a minimum of 200 hours of volunteer time annually and many members give five or six times that,” said Trites.
An open house in October will be followed by short-listing interviews, reference checks and then 90 hours of basic training.
Details and the application can be found at Cosar.ca.
COSAR is the oldest search and rescue organization of its kind in B.C. and currently has 51 members.