Ninety-four per cent of B.C. teachers are double-vaccinated, the BC Teachers Federation said on Tuesday.
A membership survey showed 94% are fully vaccinated and another 1% partially vaccinated and intending to get their second dose, the teachers’ union said in a news release.
Only 2% of teachers said they were not vaccinated. A further 2% didn’t answer the question.
“The rate of vaccination for teachers is higher than the general population in every region of the province, including the North and Interior, where teachers are significantly more likely to be vaccinated than the general population,” the BCTF said in a letter to its members.
Eighty-two per cent of teachers support a provincewide vaccine mandate for all adults working in schools, the survey showed.
The BCTF supports a provincewide mandate rather than a “district by district patchwork approach,” the release said.
The province is leaving vaccine mandates up to school districts and insisting they hold consultations before implementing anything.
Other survey results:
— 79% of teachers say their mental health has worsened over the course of the pandemic.
— 46% of teachers feel safe at work
— 71% don’t feel they’re getting enough information about COVID-19 cases and exposures in their schools.
— 62% don’t feel they’ve received adequate information about ventilation in their schools.
— 27% of teachers report their pandemic experience has made it more likely they’ll leave teaching in the next two years.
The random survey was conducted online Sept. 22-Oct. 11 with 5,996 active BCTF members included in the sample. The overall margin of error is +/- 1.1% 19 times out of 20.