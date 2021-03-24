Not on offer at the Peachland farmer's market: racism, sexism, or homophobia.
Vendors wanting to sell their wares at the Sunday morning market have to abide by a new policy that includes a section on 'harassment and disturbance'.
"Because we are here to celebrate a healthy and diverse community, organizations or individuals promoting any form of prejudice, such as but not limited to, homophobia, racism, and sexism, are not welcome and will be required to dismantle tier display and leave the market immediately," the policy states.
There haven't been such problems in the past, the new operator of the Peachland market says, but a need was nevertheless felt to update the policies and regulations.
"I've never seen that sort of thing as an issue at a market," Frances Callaghan said Wednesday. "But we just felt we should put that statement out there so vendors know what's expected of them and we have everything covered."
Callaghan, the marketing manager of the Kelowna Farmers and Crafters Market, has created a new non-profit society, the Okanagan Community Market Association, to help with the staging of similar markets in smaller centres.
Particularly in the wake of COVID-19 challenges that began last year and which may continue this summer, smaller markets have encountered organizational and staging difficulties, Callaghan said.
"It's a great little market there in Peachland but they've sort of run out of steam in terms of volunteers and board members," Callaghan said. "I didn't want to see it disappear into the wind, so I wanted to do what I could to help them and give them a voice."
Given her experience, Callaghan says, she can provide smaller markets with advice on compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, fundraising, and vendor relations. She's providing her service for free.
So far, Peachland is the first organization to come under the umbrella of the Okanagan Community Market Association. But it's possible markets in Winfield, Naramata, Summerland, Enderby, Kelowna's Lower Mission neighbourhood, and Westbank may come on board, she said.
Peachland isn't unfamiliar terrain for Callaghan, as she was previously the vice-president of the Peachland Farmers' and Crafters Market. The Sunday morning market, in Heritage Park, begins May 30.
The new market policies for 2021 also ban pets, religious groups and political parties.