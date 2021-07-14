A federal election has not been called but based on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent cross-country travels and his campaign-style funding announcements, speculation is growing one is just around the corner.
And that has area federal party constituency associations looking for candidates.
Currently, only the Conservatives — whose MPs Dan Albas (Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola) and Tracy Gray (Kelowna-Lake County) represent the two Central Okanagan ridings — and a Liberal challenger to Albas, Sarah Eves of Merritt, are announced candidates in the Kelowna area.
The NDP in both ridings and the Liberals in Kelowna-Lake Country say they have people interested in seeking their parties’ nominations, but none have publicly stepped forward and no nomination meeting dates have been announced.
Eves, a teacher in Merritt, was acclaimed as the Liberal candidate in the large COSN riding in the spring, but said she had been working toward that goal since the last federal election two years ago when the Liberals were reduced to a minority government from the majority it won in the previous election.
She said with such a large and diverse riding — it includes West Kelowna and parts of Kelowna, as well as Merritt and Logan Lake — she is hearing different concerns in different areas.
Here, she said, she was hearing a lot about vaccines earlier this year but with the continued uptick in vaccinations, is now is hearing more about homelessness, seniors issues and long-term care.
She said she has been reaching out to riding residents and groups to speak directly to them as she feels that is the best approach for any candidate.
As for the timing of an election, her preference is that the prime minister holds off as long as possible.
“The further away the better, I think,” she said.
Despite a minority government for the last two years, Eves pointed to the work the Liberals did, co-operating with the other federal parties in Parliament in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was done, she said, to help Canadians through challenges.
For Albas, who was first elected in 2015 and easily won the riding again in 2019, increasing his share of the vote to 47.9%, an election seems to be coming.
“The government seems in full campaign mode,” Albas said, pointing to Trudeau’s recent stops in B.C. where he announced billions of dollars for transportation and infrastructure projects and a $3.2-billion agreement with the province to cut child care fees in half by 2022.
He noted Canada has a fixed election date law that would put the next vote in October 2023. But that can be overridden by the prime minister and two years is normally about the life of a minority government in Canada.
Also, national polls would seem to indicate this could be the time for the Liberals to seek a majority government.
Albas said he has launched his annual summer “listening tour” where he travels the riding talking to residents and groups about their concerns and what they want him to work on and bring to the attention of government ministers in Ottawa.
He said he has heard about issues such as re-opening the Canada-U.S. border because of the impact the continued closure is having on tourism-dependent businesses. He said he is also hearing about labour shortages despite B.C. and the rest of the county re-emerging from the shutdowns caused by the pandemic.
Gray, who responded by email, said it will be up to Trudeau and the Liberals to “plunge the country into an election to further their political agenda instead of focusing on the important issues such as the rising costs of living, housing affordability, mental health, and our economic recovery.”
She said with the House of Commons adjourned for the summer, she too is out meeting with constituents, listening to what is important to them.
“Small businesses and not-for-profits are struggling, and so are sectors such as farming, tourism, arts, culture, recreation, and aviation,” she said.
“My team and I have been working very hard to serve everyone in our community during this health and economic crisis, and that will continue to be my focus.”
Gray, who defeated Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr in the 2015 election, is her party’s export promotion and international trade critic.
Speculation is mixed on whether Trudeau will call an election for later this summer or the fall.