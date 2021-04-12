A three-storey "cafe, music hall and urban ballroom" is proposed for Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna.
City council will consider plans for the 'Revelry Food and Music Hub' at a meeting on April 20.
"(This) will be a unique space for food, beverage and entertainment," the applicants say. "A key component to this venue will be its ability to host a range of daytime and evening events from cafe service, music, comedy, meetings, weddings, and banquets."
The project is planned for a building between the Kelowna Actors Studio and the Madison residential building. Council approval is required because plans are to add a third story to the existing two-storey building and three variances are required.
Municipal planners will recommend council approve the project, saying it is consistent with the official community plan and will help support arts, culture and live entertainment in Kelowna.
If the project is approved, plans are to open the 18,000 sq.-ft. facility in 2022. Projected occupancy limits are 300 people in chairs and standing room for 800 people.
"Our planned design incorporates elements that consider the realities of a post-COVID world and potential restrictions we may face as a central gathering place for some time," Revelry Kelowna says on its website.
"The flexibility of our model will allow us to regularly adapt our offerings to any health guidelines that may exist," the website says.
"On the heels of the pandemic, we are positioned to provide a valuable recovery platform for the music industry, and at the same time offer the downtown core a new food, beverage, and entertainment option," the website says.