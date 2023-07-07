When is a bargain not a good deal?

As rising inflation has taken a bite out of consumers’ wallets, more people are buying goods second-hand to try to stretch their dollar further. And yet not all second-hand items are the good deal they would seem to be.
With potentially dangerous children’s items and unsanitary used cosmetics turning up for sale in some thrift stores, Ray Yip, a consumer product safety officer with Health Canada, urges consumers to consider safety before savings when shopping for second-hand items, whether at a thrift shop, flea market or online marketplace.
Yip, based out of an office in Burnaby that oversees the entire province of B.C. and the Yukon, was in the Okanagan recently visiting various thrift stores to see what they are selling.
He stopped at everything from church thrift shops, to big organizations such as the Salvation Army, to big company stores such as Value Village.
He has noticed more traffic going through the stores, which is good – thrift store shopping saves consumers money and reduce waste as people reuse items.
Yip’s visits to these stores are part inspection, part education.
“We go in there, look around to see what they’re selling and give them information on what they can and cannot do,” said Yip.
After foregoing inspections because of COVID-19 restrictions, Yip and his colleagues returned to the field in 2022.
Following the two-year absence, last year Yip and his colleagues found items that were not allowed to be sold, although he found visiting some of the places this year, they’ve done much better, he said.
Yip noted many thrift stores are run by volunteers, so it’s a revolving door of staff. Often, dangerous items are for sale due to a lack of education rather than malicious intent.
Because children grow so quickly, often wearing their clothing for only three months before needing to size up, many people don’t buy children’s clothing new.
Yip said grandparents are frequent shoppers, buying for their grandchildren. Most of the clothes are in good condition and in most cases, barely worn.
The number one item banned for sale in thrift stores across B.C. is children’s outwear such as hoodies and jackets with drawstrings and strings around the waist.
“The obvious reason is that it can be a strangulation hazard, or more importantly, a dragging hazard,” said Yip.
The point of the drawstring is to tighten the hoodie’ however if the drawstring becomes caught on playground equipment or fences, it could result in strangulation, or if caught on a vehicle, the child could be dragged. Yips said before the ban, there had been several such cases in Canada and the United States.
Yip said manufacturers have adapted to the rule by making a hoodie with no drawstring.
“They still have a string, but it folds back into the hoodie, so there’s nothing dangly,” said Yip.
Adult hoodies and jackets are allowed to have drawstrings.
Another concern is children’s sleepwear, especially those made with natural fibres, which are popular these days.
“If you’re buying some sleepwear with natural fibres, make sure it’s tight-fitting versus loose-fitting,” he said, adding natural fibres burn more readily if they are loose because there is more air flow.
Children’s bathrobes are another concern with the possibility of a loose cord or belt leading to accidental strangulation.
“A lot of bathrobes have a cord or a belt on them,” he said. “The requirement is it has to permanently attached to the actual robe.”
With the cost of living on the rise, Yip is also seeing more used cosmetics winding up on thrift store shelves. Cosmetics can be expensive and some consumers are buying them second-hand.
“Just talking to a lot of thrift stores, (cosmetics) are actually best sellers,” said Yip.
Apart from the ick factor of buying a cosmetic somebody else has already used, Yip said the regulations state you can’t sell products that are unsanitary.
“This literally fits the complete definition of unsanitary,” he said. “You don’t know how that lotion was used previously. You don’t know how that eye shadow was used previously. It’s kind of like selling an open box of crackers.”
Yip has not personally seen any banned items in thrift stores, although some of his colleagues still run into the odd baby walker or set of lawn darts.
Some potentially dangerous items people should watch for are children’s accessories such as cribs, cradles, bassinets, carriages and car seats because they may not be in good condition.
Yip tells people they need to be able to see the name of the manufacturer, the model number and the date of manufacture.
With this information, the buyer can search online and see if there are any issues with the item, and make an informed decision about the purchase.
Sellers are supposed to check for this information before they accept items.
These items also need to have instruction manuals on how to maintain the equipment (or in the case of strollers, how to fold it up).
Yip says the coolest thing has seen in a thrift was a cradle that had been lovingly handcrafted out of a beautiful hardwood. He was sad to have to tell the store they couldn’t sell the item because of the many rules and regulations pertaining to cradles, cribs and bassinettes.
Yip and his colleagues also attend flea markets, but said they would be hard-pressed to drive around to garage sales. He says garage sales seem to be declining in popularity, as many people are moving toward online marketplaces such as Facebook to buy and sell second-hand goods.
The same rules at thrift stores apply to online marketplaces, said Yip.
Health Canada consumer product safety officers do look at Facebook marketplace to see what is being sold there, Yip said, and report items that shouldn’t be there to Facebook to deal with.
Buying and selling is a shared responsibility between the buyer and the seller, said Yip. When taking in a product, the seller should ensure the product is safe, ask the history of the product and make sure it’s in good working condition. Sellers should ask themselves if the item would be something they would buy.
Buyers should always ask questions, check the labels of the product and go online to see if there are any potential recalls or safety alerts. Consumers can go online to recalls-rappels.canada.ca for a list of consumer products, but also vehicle, drug and medical device recalls.
As more consumers turn to buying second-hand items to stretch their dollars, consumer product safety officers rush to try and keep unsafe items out of the marketplace. There is an emphasis on children’s items because the turnaround for children’s products is so fast people don’t want to buy new.
“Money’s tight, but you’re caring for your precious ones,” said Yip. “It’s still safety before savings.”