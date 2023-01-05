A private contractor and a dive company began the arduous task Thursday of pulling 31 drowned cows from the north end of Okanagan Lake.
“The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy continues to support the Okanagan Indian Band in the removal of the deceased cattle,” said the ministry in a news release. “OKIB will oversee a contractor and dive company as work began (Thursday) to remove the animals from the lake. The cattle will be transported to a permitted disposal site.”
The ministry’s top priority is to ensure the water quality of the lake is not affected.
The closest licensed public drinking water system is located more than 10 kilometres from the incident. To confirm safety, this water system has enhanced its monitoring, said the ministry.
“Most of the land surrounding the North Arm of Okanagan Lake, adjacent to this incident, is Okanagan Indian Band land. Water purveyors in the North Arm, located on band lands, should contact the First Nations Health Authority for information about water quality assurance. Additional water quality sampling will take place following the removal of the cattle.”
The herd, estimated to be worth more than $100,000, wandered onto thinning ice and fell through during the Christmas holidays.
An environmental emergency response officer worked closely with the band and local authorities in the development of a response action plan.
Responder safety is paramount, and the response actions are challenged by the site conditions including lake access, ice and cold water, the ministry said earlier.
The water quality in Okanagan Lake is tested twice a year as part of the ministry’s lake monitoring program. The risk from scavenging wildlife was considered low as bears are currently in their dormancy period.