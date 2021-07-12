Kellie Orsted, a Kelowna paralegal, and her boss, local lawyer Chris Fraser, feel lucky to be alive.
The pair were at work at their downtown Kelowna law office on St. Paul Street Monday morning, when the top portion of a construction crane on a site next door, crashed to the ground, smashing through their ground-floor offices.
“It was like an explosion,” said Orsted. As the outside wall behind her desk chair caved in, it pushed her office chair partially across the room, she said.
She said despite the damage to her office, she immediately ran into Fraser’s office to check on him and found his office in rubble.
Fraser said when he heard the loud crash, he immediately dived under his desk for protection.
Squinting through the heavy dust, Orsted said when she first saw Fraser with his head down she feared for a moment that he was dead.
“Then he moved. I helped pull the rubble off him and we got out of there as quick as we could,” she said.
The pair saw people running from the area.
Fraser called the incident “petty scary” and something he had never experienced before.
He said he was working at his desk when he heard a very loud bang. The next thing he knew, the wall and part of the roof caved in.
“It was hard to see, there was so much dust,” he said.
His law office is located on the ground floor of the building on Bertram Street next door to the Brooklyn highrise on the Bernard Block construction site where the crane came down.
The crane was being used to build a 25-storey residential tower and was taller than the building it was used to help construct.
The upper portion of the crane toppled, leaving most of the crane's support tower standing.
In the immediate aftermath, it was unclear if there was an operator in the crane’s control cab high atop at the time of the toppling.
B.C. Emergency Health Services said Monday afternoon, three people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident, but did not identify them. Kelowna RCMP confirmed later one person had died.
“We will be providing further details as soon as we are able to do so,” Insp. Adam MacIntosh said.
The BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC have been notified and will be investigating, a police news release said.
A total of 12 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, including two critical care teams, said BCEHS. The Kelowna fire department also responded with its high-angle rescue team.
Worksafe BC confirmed its investigators were on scene Monday afternoon and were looking into the cause of the incident.
The tower at the Brooklyn on Bernard Block project is the first of three slated for the site. The project is being built by Mission Group Development.
Police on the scene would not comment on the incident but closed off streets one block east, west, north and south of St. Paul Street.
A local state of emergency was declared around the site, the emergency operations centre was activated and because of a fear that a gas line may have ruptured, electricity was cut to the area and people living on portions of Bernard Avenue, Bertram Street and St. Paul Street were evacuated.
The immediate are is also described as unsafe and unstable and the public is being told to stay away. The evacuated buildings affected were listed as 547-612 Bernard Ave., 1450-1488 Bertram St. and1441-1471 St. Paul Street. It was not immediately clear how many people were evacuated but some are beloved to be seniors.
Residents will not be allowed to return to their residences or workplaces in the area while it is under an active evacuation order.
According to the emergency operations centre, a local state of emergency is an authority measure authorized by the province that is valid for a period of seven days.
Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to support the incident response and evacuees, it said.
The portion of the crane that fell, toppled around 11 a.m. Monday. The remaining portion of the crane’s yellow steel framework was left noticeably buckled.
People working near the construction site said they heard a very loud bang and saw a large dust cloud rise from the back of the site.
Within minutes site emergency sirens were heard.
Anna Jacyszyn said she was working on a window display in her Bernard Avenue store across from the site when she heard the crash.
“There was a huge cloud of dust and I heard the blow-horns sounding to stop work,” she said.
“Then I heard more horns going off.”
She said her husband works in construction—but not on that site—and when she realized what happened, it gave her goosebumps.
“It’s very emotional for me,” she said.
With the public held well back from the site, police appealed for the public and vehicle traffic to stay away from the downtown core in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
Former Kelowna mayor Walter Gray, who lives down the street from the construction site, and who said he heard the crash but did not see the crane topple, said he was told work was starting to dismantle the crane. The crane has been on site since work started on the tower’s construction a few years ago. The tower is now topped off.
Gray said he was also told the control cab section of the crane landed on top of a small site office trailer. He estimated the section of crane that fell was about 30-feet high and included the control cab.
-----
Updated with confirmation that one person was killed.