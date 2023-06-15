Pride marches on with a watchful eye for haters

Kelowna Pride celebrations have come a long way from when then Mayor Walter Gray refused to sign the Okanagan Rainbow Coalition’s proclamation declaring Gay and Lesbian Pride Day in 1997.
The Kelowna Pride Society puts together an entire week of events, including the Pride march and festival held downtown last Saturday, which attracted up to 20,000 people of all ages and orientations.
Gray did read the Pride Week proclamation in 2012 and with the exception of being interrupted by COVID-19 restrictions, Pride celebrations have been growing ever since.
However, with hate increasing toward the 2SLGBTQIA+ community worldwide, the Kelowna Pride Society decided to beef up security at the Pride March and Festival this year.
But it wasn’t just a precaution because of incidents that happened somewhere else.
Abusive transphobic messages where shouted at participants in last year’s Kelowna Trans Pride March and Kelowna Bike Pride; there were protests against drag events as well as a campaign against a planned Drag Story Time at the Kelowna library.
“We have a very robust security plan. We did lots of risk assessment and we have multiple teams that are working together to ensure the safety of all the folks that are involved,” said Davina Kula, director of education and youth initiatives with the Kelowna Pride Society.
Although for security reasons, Kula couldn’t share the plans, she said there was a private security team at the event as well as an increased RCMP presence.
“It seems to be a small core group that like to arrive and cause a disturbance,” said Kula. “We are recommending that folks not engage with them what-so-ever. I think that the best tactic is to not give them the fuel they are looking for.”
Although the Kelowna Pride was ready, last week’s celebrations went off without a hitch.
“We have to be prepared, being mindful of the hate that’s being directed toward the trans and non-binary and gender diverse people in our community and just trying to make sure that those people are being protected and we are providing a safer space for them today,” said Fahmy Baharuddin, president of the Kelowna Pride Society.
It was a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours as thousands of people, some draped in Pride flags, gathered at the rink at Stuart Park Saturday morning, laughing, dancing and blowing bubbles before marching along Okanagan Lake to City Park for the Pride Festival.
For Melissa Kopp from West Kelowna, who was sporting vibrant rainbow eye makeup, coming to Pride gives her a sense of community she didn’t have growing up.
“I didn’t realize I was transgender until I was about 29 and I’m 31 now,” said Krystina Hunter, who wore a bra, shorts and a trans flag and carried a sign proclaiming trans rights. “This is my first one fully out to the world and I just wanted to make a little bit of a statement.”
Hunter was there to have a fun time and take a victory lap.
Hunter has been fortunate to have accepting parents, friends and co-workers who have been good with the change.
“I feel like today is going to be a very good day just to celebrate my good fortune and be grateful for the life I now live after many years of being very sad and not knowing why,” Hunter said.
Saturday’s Pride events were also a milestone for Alex Roper, who came with her friends.
Roper had always been an ally, but this was her first Pride event out as a queer woman.
“It’s just a shame to see our community under attack for just embracing love,” she said. “This year, more than ever, it’s so important that we celebrate harder, louder and with more pride than we ever have before.”
Cosplayer Sakura Elric wore a purple dress, purple wig and rabbit ears and carried a rainbow umbrella.
“I’m a lesbian and I like to express who I am without worrying about what people think,” she said about the importance of attending the Pride march.
For Elric, cosplay is a form of self expression.
“The cosplay is really where I found myself,” she said. “I met my partner at a convention, so it’s a really important integral part of my life.”
Kevin Young was attracting attention in his outfit of gold pants, gold high heel boots and vest along with a long silver overcoat, high collar and crown. He finished off his look with silver metallic makeup and a silver bejewelled mask.
Young had come out from Vancouver with his partner to celebrate Pride, but hasn’t always felt safe enough to come out and have some fun.
“I have been through a lot of things in the ‘60s and ‘70s. I’ve been caught in raids. And now I can celebrate,” he said. “I can show myself and I don’t have to worry about being harassed that way.”
Anna Patterson, who was fluttering silk rainbow fan veils with her daughter Rose, 7, used Pride as a learning experience.
“We have a lot of family members that are in the LGBTQ1 community and it’s really important for her to understand and see the culture around it and celebrate how far we’ve come to get to this place,” said Patterson. “There are so many countries where this is still illegal. We have to represent where we have the privilege and honour to be able to.”
After the official welcome, the crowd streamed along the walkway to the festival in City Park
While Kelowna Pride does try to be as community-driven as possible, Baharuddin said pulling off the festival requires money.
“At the end of the day, we do need to be able to host these events,” he said.
Baharuddin was pleased with the turnout at Saturday’s events, noting the number of people attending has grown every year.
He has been amazed when he compares how far Pride has come in Kelowna since 1997.
It’s a testament to the resilience of queer people in the face of adversity, trudging along and fighting for their rights, he said.
As a refugee in Canada, seeing the community gather and celebrate Pride means the world to Baharuddin.
“Where I’m from, we can’t have these sorts of events,” he said. “It’s illegal. It’s illegal to even wave a pride flag around. It’s illegal to be a queer person.”