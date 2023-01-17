School support workers in Central Okanagan Public Schools have voted in support of a strike or other job actions, the union said in a media release.
Members of CUPE 3523, who provide services in and outside of Central Okanagan schools voted 99 per cent in favour of taking job action in a vote held last weekend. The vote allows the union to call a strike within 72 hours, amongst other possible job actions.
“CUPE 3523 is serious about reaching a fair agreement that respects school support workers and will let us keep serving Central Okanagan public school students,” said CUPE 3253 president David Tether, who is also a support worker for the school district. “Time is running out for School District 23 to show they are serious too.”
“For months, the school district has offered nothing to CUPE 3523 members but disrespect,” said Tether. “Students and families depend on our members every day – schools run on the services we provide. But the school district is undermining those services by pushing concessions that would erode working conditions and job security of school support workers.”
CUPE 3253 represents over 1,400 members working in 46 schools in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country, the release said. Negotiations began in October, 2022.
A three-year provincial framework deal between 40,000 school support workers and the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association was reached in September. That left local unions and their school districts to bargain local issues.
School support workers include education assistants, secretaries, custodians/caretakers, Indigenous support workers, child/youth/family support workers, IT workers, library technicians, Strong Start facilitators and early childhood educators, trades and maintenance workers, and bus drivers.