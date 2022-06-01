Love Telus. The company's plan for a big digital sign in Kelowna? Not so much.
That was the mood among city councillors Tuesday as they rejected Telus’ request to put up an electronic sign 17 times bigger than municipal regulations allow.
While praising efforts by Telus to support local non-profit groups, city councillors nevertheless said it was important to adhere to city regulations that largely prohibit big digital signs. Digital signs of two square metres are allowed in some areas; Telus' sign would have been 34 square metres.
“I just can’t get behind digital signs, particularly one this large,” Mayor Colin Basran said.
Telus said the sign wouldn’t be used to directly promote its services, but would show community messages and work by local artwork. Drawings submitted to the city showed the sign would feature the colourful animals long used by the company in its marketing campaigns.
“Letting the community know what a great corporate partner you are is still, in essence, advertising,” Basran said. “It’s visual pollution and it’s just not something I want to see proliferate in our community.”
Most other councillors echoed Basran’s comments, saying they appreciated the community involvement shown by Telus. But they were worried that approving Telus’ application for a big digital sign on its Enterprise Way building would lead to many similar ones in the future.
“Keeping where we’re at and not adding more digital billboards to our community is where I stand,” said Coun. Ryan Donn.
“We’ve resisted going to digital signs throughout the city. If we approve this, we’d have a raft of other applications coming forward,” said Coun. Luke Stack.
Basran joked: “I hope I still have cable when I get home.”